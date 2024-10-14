  1. Politics
Oct 14, 2024, 5:49 PM

Iran, Oman minister discuss Gaza, regional developments

Iran, Oman minister discuss Gaza, regional developments

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with Minister of the Omani Royal Office General Sultan Bin Mohammad Al-Numani in Muscat on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon.

The two sides termed the condition prevailing in the region ‘dangerous’, stressing the need for increasing efforts to prevent the imposition of war and instability in the region.

The Iranian and Omani ministers considered the continuation of the genocide and aggression of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon as the main cause of insecurity and instability in the region and called for practical and immediate action by the international community to stop the crime and war-mongering of the Zionist regime.

In addition, the two sides stressed the need to intensify consultations among the regional countries to prevent the intensification of insecurity and preservation of peace in West Asia and also sending of the humanitarian aid to war refugees both in Palestine and Lebanon.

MA/6256871

News ID 222939
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News