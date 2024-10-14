Iran, Oman minister discuss Gaza, regional developments

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon.

The two sides termed the condition prevailing in the region ‘dangerous’, stressing the need for increasing efforts to prevent the imposition of war and instability in the region.

The Iranian and Omani ministers considered the continuation of the genocide and aggression of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon as the main cause of insecurity and instability in the region and called for practical and immediate action by the international community to stop the crime and war-mongering of the Zionist regime.

In addition, the two sides stressed the need to intensify consultations among the regional countries to prevent the intensification of insecurity and preservation of peace in West Asia and also sending of the humanitarian aid to war refugees both in Palestine and Lebanon.

