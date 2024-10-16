"When we are united, Israel won't dare to commit more crimes"

President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, received a telephone call from "Haitham bin Tariq Al Said", the Sultan of Oman, on Wednesday. In response to the Sultan's satisfaction with the good and strong relations between the two countries and expressing his desire to expand and deepen these relations between Tehran and Muscat, the Iranian president said he he was pleased too with the trend of relations and emphasized the Iran's resolve to further strengthen bilateral interactions.

Saying that enhancing and deepening of relations with Oman is among the priorities of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which in turn is a part of expanding relations with its neighbors' macro policy, adding that "strengthening friendly and intimate relations between the countries of the region as well as expanding regional cooperation guarantees reaching a common vision and language to solve the problems of our region, to lay groundwork for collective development of countries and promotion of welfare, peace and comfort of our nations."

Pezeshkian recalled that the holy Prophet of Islam advised Muslims to keep unity and strengthen brotherhood, saying that, "if we as the Islamic countries are united, the Zionist regime will not dare to commit crimes which comes with the support of America and Western countries.

The Iran president appreciated Oman's principled positions regarding the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon, calling for more pressure on the supporters of the Zionist regime to stop the killing and crime machine of the Zionist regime.

The Sultan of Oman, for his part, expressed his appreciation and support for the principled stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding regional issues, including Gaza and Lebanon, and stressed the need to avoid employing double standards in dealing with the issue in Western countries.

This item is being updated....