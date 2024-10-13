Russia to rebuild everything destroyed in Donbas, Novorossiy

"Special words of gratitude go to the agricultural workers from the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions and Donbas, as well as the border regions of the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions," the head of state said. They are putting in a lot of effort and doing their best despite the challenging situation, in a video address on the occasion of the Agriculture and Processing Industry Putin stressed, according to TASS.

"Such dedication and fortitude deserve the deepest respect. We will continue to prioritize assistance to you. Step by step, we will restore and rebuild everything that was destroyed or damaged. Of course, we will create conditions for realizing the vast agricultural potential of our historic territories which have reunited with Russia," the head of state added.

SD/