Ghalibaf in Beirut to reaffirm Iran support for Resistance

Before traveling to Switzerland, Ghalibaf arrived at Beirut airport to talk with the Lebanese authorities and to declare his support for the Resistance movement and the resistance of the people of this country against the crimes of the Zionist regime.

"I have traveled to Beirut at the invitation of Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to convey the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian president to the people of Lebanon and the Resistance," Ghalibaf said upon his arrival in the Arab country.

After meeting with the Lebanese authorities, Ghalibaf will leave Beirut for Geneva this evening to attend the IPU meeting.

The 49th Assembly of the IPU will take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on 13-17 October 2024.

MNA/