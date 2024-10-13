Iran to respond to states assisting attacks against it

“We have said [this] time and again that the airspace and soils of the neighboring countries should not be used for attacks against our country,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network during a visit to the country on Saturday.

He said Iran was certain that its neighbors in the West Asia region take this matter into consideration in the same way that they have been committed to refusing their territories to be used against the Islamic Republic in the past, while asserting, “We enjoy peaceful relations with all the countries of the region.”

However, should a third country’s territory be used towards perpetration of aggression against the Islamic Republic, “our response will be clear and natural. Because we will retaliate against any location, from which an attack against Iran is launched,” he added.

“We have said [this] repeatedly that we do not want to expand the war, but will surely respond powerfully and appropriately to any attack against our country.”

He also commented on Iran’s Operation True Promise II, which saw the Islamic Republic firing 200 ballistic missiles towards sensitive military and intelligence targets across the occupied Palestinian territories on October 1 in response to the Israeli regime’s deadly atrocities against the country and other regional territories.

“In that operation, our response was of a military nature, since we only targeted the Israeli regime’s military, intelligence, and security bases,” he said.

The retaliation inflicted significant damage to the targets that included the headquarters of the regime’s Mossad spy agency, the regime’s Nevatim airbase which houses its F-35 warplanes, and the Hatzerim base that had been used towards enabling the regime’s assassination of the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut in late September.

Addressing the issue of his trip to Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli aggression against the country, Ghalibaf asserted, “We are not afraid of the enemy, and have conducted this trip in line with the international laws.”

The Parliament speaker, meanwhile, reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s continued support for the oppressed Lebanese and Palestinian people in the face of Israeli atrocities.

MNA/PressTV