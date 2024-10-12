Iran ready to open flight corridor to help Lebanese

Speaking in Beirut on Saturday in a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart after holding a meeting with the Palestinian groups, the speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf said that "Iran will support any decision taken by the government and people of Lebanon."

"In the field of political issues, our friends were told that whatever decision the Lebanese people, the Lebanese government and the resistance make, the Islamic Republic of Iran will support it," he said.

"I would like to declare here that the Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by the Lebanese people and government and the resistance in this difficult situation," he added.

Ghalibaf went on to say that "From here I am going to Geneva to participate in the meeting of the Presidents of the Assembly of States (Inter-Parliamentary Union-IPU). I will definitely convey the message of the oppressed people of Lebanon and Palestine to all the speakers of the parliaments of the countries."

"In the meeting with Mr. Mikati, I declared that the nation and the government of Iran are ready to transfer facilities through an air corridor as soon as possible to help the injured, displaced and war-hit people of Lebanon under the supervision of the government of their country," the speaker added.

