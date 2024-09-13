Unity priority of Islamic world: Senior cleric

Tehran's interim Friday prayers leader Ayatollah Kazem Sedighi made the remarks while speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers.

He stated that preserving the dignity of the Islamic Ummah in the Islamic world in its geographical scope, increasing its authority, increasing the economic wealth of Islamic countries, and the cause of unity are among the priorities of the Islamic world, adding that the enemy used division as the most important weapon for colonialism.

He continued that today, the enemy is at war with the basis of Islam, and they are targeting mosques regardless of the matter of Shia and Sunni.

Enemies do not believe in human dignity, so they try to destroy it wherever they reach, he added.

"Our religion is against oppressors and tyrants, and the Holy Qur'an considers fighting tyrants to be a pillar of religion," Senior Celeric noted.

He added that the obstacles to unity must be removed and elites in different countries must communicate with each other to achieve this goal.

Referring to Iran's president's visit to Iraq, he said that Iraq has something in common with Iran which makes both countries a family.

