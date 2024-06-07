Al-Aqsa Storm operation foiled Zionists, West plots

Tehran's interim Friday prayers leader Ayatollah Kazem Sedighi made the remarks while speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers.

He stressed that the Hamas-launched operation against the Israeli regime foiled the plot of the Zionists, the US and Europe on normalizing relations between the Tel Aviv regime and the Islamic countries in the region with the aim of expanding their colonialism.

The Al-Aqsa Strom Operation casted an irreparable blow to the liberal democracy of the West and the Israeli regime.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Sedighi hailed the tireless efforts of the late President Ebrahim Raeisi for the progress of the country.

He also wished that the upcoming presidential election would be held as successful as possible.

