North Korea poised to deploy troops to Ukraine

North Korea is reportedly preparing to send members of its regular armed forces to Ukraine in support of Russia, highlighting the escalating military cooperation between the two nations. This assessment was made by South Korea's Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who pointed to the recent bilateral agreement signed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which includes a mutual defence clause, as a significant indicator of deepening ties, as reported by Yonhap.

During a parliamentary audit session, Kim emphasised that the signing of this mutual treaty resembles a military alliance, making the deployment of North Korean troops a plausible scenario. He also commented on a recent report regarding North Korean casualties in a Russian-occupied area near Donetsk, suggesting that such claims may indeed have merit. According to the Kyiv Post, six North Korean officers were reportedly killed and three others injured during a Ukrainian missile strike on October 3, as indicated by intelligence sources.

The geopolitical climate further intensifies with concerns surrounding North Korea's intentions regarding its maritime boundaries. When questioned about the possibility of Pyongyang declaring a new maritime border further south of the current de facto sea border, known as the Northern Limit Line (NLL), Kim firmly stated that South Korea would respond decisively to any such provocation. He reaffirmed that the existing NLL is a fiercely defended boundary and that any attempt to alter it would meet with stern retaliation.

SD/