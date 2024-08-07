As Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page, the productivity of the "Brussels lie factory" was not hampered by either facts or the traditional summer lull, "and it is clear that constant failures do not hinder its work either."

"The Brussels lie factory attacked the [Budapest] peacekeeping mission initially after Viktor Orban's trips to Kyiv, Moscow, Beijing and Florida. <...> Brussels was also exposed on the issue of banning oil transit on the orders of the Ukrainians, <...> as a result of which two EU member countries, including ours, are facing serious threats for energy supplies. After two failures, the Brussels crowd came up with another lie, claiming that Hungary is letting Russian and Belarusian spies into the EU. We have already clearly explained to the representatives of the Baltic countries why this is a blatant lie, but it seems that they do not care about the facts," he noted, TASS reported.

MP/PR