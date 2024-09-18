Pagers used for terrorism in Lebanon 'made in Hungary'

The company made the remarks in a statement on Wednesday, identifying the firm as BAC Consulting KFT based in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

“According to the cooperation agreement, we authorize BAC to use our brand trademark for product sales in designated regions, but the design and manufacturing of the products are solely the responsibility of BAC,” the statement read.

The company also took down an advertisement specifying the pagers’ features from its website after the attack.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs for the self-ruled island likewise tried to distance the company from the attack.

It said the company had exported 260,000 of the pagers mainly to European and American countries from early 2022 until August this year, and claimed that it had no records of direct exports of the devices to Lebanon.

A day earlier, explosives planted in the AR-924 pagers went off across various locations throughout Lebanon, killing at least 12 people, including an 8-year-old girl, and wounding nearly 3,000 others.

According to Lebanon’s Health Minister Firas Abiad, many of the wounded had received severe injuries to the eyes and others had limbs amputated.

The Lebanese government and the country’s Hezbollah resistance movement have held the Israeli regime squarely responsible for the deadly aggression, with the latter warning the regime about “severe reckoning” for the atrocity.

The regime has declined to comment on the attack.

Israeli media reports said the Israeli regime contacted Washington before the terrorist attack and said that Israel was going to carry out “an operation” in Lebanon soon.

