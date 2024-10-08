Iranian parl. discusses defense pact with Resistance groups

Ebrahim Rezaei pointed to the details of the session of the commission on Tuesday and emphasized that the inquiry plan of Article 7 of the Law on "Strategic Action to Remove Sanctions and Protect Iranian Nation's Interests" was also reviewed.

The plan to form a defense-security pact with the Resistance group was reviewed in the presence of representatives of various organizations and it was decided that this plan should be sent to the Iranian Parliament Research Center (IPRC) to obtain the opinions of responsible and related organizations and correcting and completing operations, the spokesman added.

After further investigation, the plan should be put on the agenda of the commission again, he noted.

The proposed legislation seeks to create a common defense structure designed to counter external threats, particularly from the United States and Israel.

According to Rezaei, the members of the commission unanimously emphasized the need to strengthen the Axis of Resistance and provide all-out support to the oppressed nations of the region, especially the resistant nation of Palestine and Lebanon, and said that all tools and facilities should be used to confront the Zionist regime and stop the war machine of the illegitimate regime.

One of the most significant aspects of the proposal is the establishment of a joint military headquarters intended to facilitate coordination between Iranian forces and Resistance groups. The headquarters would serve as a central command for managing military operations and crisis response, reinforcing operational capabilities through planned joint military exercises.

As Israeli aggressions in the region persist, the formation of this defense structure could pave the way for greater stability and security among member countries. If successfully implemented, it is believed that this alliance could significantly shift the balance of power in the region, presenting a formidable counterweight to Western influence seeking to wreak havoc in West Asia to Israel’s benefit.

