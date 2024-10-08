Hezbollah to certainly defeat Zionist enemy: Naim Qassem

The deputy secretary general hailed the outstanding role played by the Secretary General of Hezbollah martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, saying “We are the children of Nasrallah and will continue his path with utmost power and strength."

The Resistance Movement in Lebanon will continue the path of martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah with all its might, he stressed.

This is the second speech of Sheikh Naim Qassem since the martyrdom of former Hezbollah Chief martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who was assassinated by the criminal Zionist regime in Dahiyeh of Beirut.

He went on to say that Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance forces are not afraid of the criminal Zionist regime and the United States.

“The criminal Zionist regime along with the United States want to scare us but we are not afraid of them [Israel and US] and we will not retreat from our cause. We are the children of martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah,” he emphasized.

The Axis of Resistance is a huge front in the face of Israeli aggression.

Hezbollah's deputy secretary general pointed to Operation Al-Aqsa Storm and said that the operation is the beginning of a change in the West Asia region.

The US is the main partner and accomplice in crimes committed by the criminal Zionist regime, he said, adding that Iran is firm in its stance of supporting the Palestinian, Lebanese Resistance Movement.

The criminal Zionist regime started the war but will fail to achieve its objectives. The only aim of Israel for the Lebanon conflict is to kill more civilians, he continued.

By the grace of the Almighty God, the Resistance will come out victorious in the face of Israeli atrocities, the deputy secretary general underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sheikh Naim Qassem added that Hezbollah, the Amal Movement united in the face of Israel.

“Our military capacities “fine” despite the Israeli strikes,” he said, noting that history has proven that the Zionist regime is a danger to the region and the world.”

Iran is the only nation that supports and is determined to support resistance, he said, emphasizing that the Israeli war on Lebanon will not affect our determination to confront the enemy.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says “We want to return the settlers to the areas they fled from, I tell him you can never, and the number of displaced people from the northern areas of the occupied territories will increase manifold.”

“All the actions of the Zionist regime in recent days in attacking Lebanon have been aimed at destroying vital infrastructures and massacring innocent people and civilians. They are pursuing the goal of creating a gap between the Lebanese people and the Resistance, but they will never succeed, we have the most honorable people in Lebanon,” Naim Qassem added.

"The longer the war continues, the more difficult impasse Israel will face. We are striking the enemy and expanding the range of fire, we will reach any place at the time we decide according to our plan."

"We fully trust our “big brother” Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. We are the people of the battlefield and we will never beg for a solution," Hezbollah deputy secretary general noted.

"This war is a war of who screams first and we will not scream, we will continue and we will offer sacrifices, you will hear the enemy screaming, God willing," Naim Qassem added.

