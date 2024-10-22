Current American-Zionist sedition has been planned years ago

Speaking in a local ceremony on Tuesday, he emphasized that American-Zionist sedition has a deep and preplanned event started in Gaza Strip and now has reached in Lebanon.

As the American-Zionist sedition has now spread to Lebanon, it will spread to Iraq, Syria, Iran, and all of West Asia as well, so, this great sedition must be clarified to the people and governments of the region, the secretary noted.

The events that are now happening by the Zionist regime have been planned for several years ago, he said, adding that these events supposed to happen after the normalization of Arab-Israeli ties, and it is naive to assume that Al-Aqsa Storm Operation is the cause of these events.

The criminal Zionist regime assassinated Iranian nuclear scientists, and forced former US President Donald Trump to tore up Iran’s nuclear deal (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and encouraged and incited the US and Europe to impose economic sanctions against Islamic Republic of Iran, Rezaei added.

