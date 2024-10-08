Resistance only way for Palestinians to achieve their rights

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Tuesday that over the past year everyone has come to the conclusion that there is no other way than honorable Resistance to restore the right to self-determination of the Palestinians and the right to live a dignified and peaceful life.

Baghaei wrote on his X account that the brutal killings and destructions in Gaza over the past year has only increased and has led everyone to the conclusion that there is no other way than honorable resistance for restoration.

MNA