Iran to give strong response to any new Israeli adventurism

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, Araghchi said that Iran does not seek to escalate tension and war in the region, while it is not afraid of war and will give a firm and appropriate response to any new action and adventurism of the criminal Zionist regime of Israel.

During the phone talk, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties and the latest developments in the region.

The two top diplomats emphasized the need for increasing the diplomatic efforts to stop the Zionist regime’s invasion of Lebanon and Gaza Strip in the occupied Palestine and send humanitarian aid to the refugees.

Araghchi pointed to his recent visit to Beirut and termed the situation of the Resistance in Lebanon ‘favorable’ and emphasized the full readiness of the Resistance forces to face a possible ground attack by the Zionist regime’s army.

Araghchi also emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek to increase tension and war in the region, but it is not afraid of war and will give a firm and appropriate response to any new action and adventurism of the Zionist regime.

The Egyptian foreign minister, for his part, expressed "Egypt's deep concern over the increasing escalation in the region and the expansion of the conflict."

He warned that such escalations would have dire consequences for both regional and international peace and security, stressing the need to ease tensions.

The Iranian and Egyptian diplomats agreed on the continuation of consultations regarding the developments in the region.

MA/6249945