Hezbollah attacks Israel's Glilot military base near Tel-Aviv

"The Resistance forces fired several missiles towards the Glilot intelligence center," the statement issued by Hezbollah said.

"This operation was carried out in defense of Lebanon and its people, in response to the Israeli air force’s barbaric bombings," it added.

Besides, Hezbollah also shelled the settlements of Adamit, Hanita, and Shlomi in Western Galilee from its multiple rocket launchers in the reported period. Air raid sirens also went off in Avivim, Dalton, and Yiron in the past day, TASS reported.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

