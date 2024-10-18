Iran says ready to defend its sovereignty against Israel

Amir Saeid Iravani said that Iran does not seek war, but is fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression, according to Press TV.

He said a regime that is notorious for persistent and blatant violations of international law lacks the moral authority to accuse other nations.

He made the remarks in a letter to the UN chief and the Security Council’s president on Thursday.

“I am writing to you in response to the unfounded accusations made by the representative of the Israeli regime in the letter dated 8 October 2024 (S/2024/721), which falsely claims that the Islamic Republic of Iran has violated international law and the United Nations Charter,” Iravani said.

“In the letter, the representative of the terrorist and occupying regime of Israel, as always, resorts to false narratives, disinformation, and blatant lies to deflect attention from the regime’s ongoing genocide and war crimes against the people of Palestine and Lebanon and to invert the roles of culprit and victim,” he wrote.

“Yet, the truth starkly contrasts these fabrications, and the undeniable facts speak for themselves,” he added.

Iravani defended Iran’s support for resistance groups as entirely legitimate under international law.

He said resistance groups are engaged in a lawful struggle against Israel’s brutal occupation and Iran will continue to support them.

The Iranian diplomat asserted that Israel’s actions are indisputable war crimes.

He said the regime poses a grave threat to international peace and security while pushing the entire region to the brink of war.

Iravani stressed that the time has come for the international community, and the Security Council in particular, to hold the Israeli regime accountable.

On October 1, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan by launching as many as 200 ballistic missiles toward the occupying regime’s military and intelligence bases all over the occupied Palestinian territories.

Dubbed Operation True Promise II, the retaliatory strike dealt a severe blow to the illegal regime all the more ruinous than its prequel in April, with Tel Aviv having so far declined to reveal the extent of loss it suffered despite vowing to respond on several occasions.

While the Israeli regime has threatened to retaliate, Iranian officials have warned that Tehran is "ready" to respond to any adventurism.

MNA