Oct 8, 2024, 8:30 AM

Trump criticizes $300-bln aid to Ukraine amid hurricane in US

TEHRAN, Oct. 08 (MNA) – US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized the nearly $300-billion aid to Ukraine, while hurricane victims in the US received only $750 for their urgent needs.

"So, we're into almost $300 billion for Ukraine, and yet they're offering people $750 for immediate aid for the worst hurricane that anybody has seen," Trump told Fox News in an interview.

Trump also criticized the government’s post-disaster response in certain US states.

On September 25, Category 4 Hurricane Helene made landfall in the sparsely populated Big Bend region in Florida. Shortly thereafter, it weakened to a Category 1 and then to a tropical storm.

On October 1, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced that the recovery process from Hurricane Helene would take years and would be extremely expensive. On October 2, CNN reported that the death toll from Hurricane Helene had reached 162. Moody’s Analytics estimates damage from the disaster at around $34 billion.

