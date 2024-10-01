  1. Economy
Iran, Russia call for strengthening economic ties

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – Iran's Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) Abdolnasser Hemmati and Russia's Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov have called for strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Hemmati met and held talks with Reshetnikov on the sideline of the talks between high-ranking delegations of Iran and Russia on Monday evening.

Referring to the increasing trade between Iran and the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, Reshetnikov expressed hope that this process will accelerate further.

During the meeting, they discussed customs issues, Russian investments in the oil industry, the progress of the Rasht-Astara railway, the North-South Corridor, truckers' insurance, trade currency settlement, strengthening the Eurasian Economic Union, and other economic issues between the two countries.

