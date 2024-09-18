Iran holds talks with Russia, Turkmenistan on gas coop.

Turning to the continuation of gas talks with Turkmenistan and Russia, CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Saeed Tavakkoli stated that good deals have been made with Russia and Turkmenistan in the field of gas and the company is seeking to turn agreements into contracts in the negotiations held between Iranian and Turkmen officials.

In his reaction to the publication of news about Iraq's gas debt to Iran, the deputy oil minister said that neighboring Iraq is one of Iran’s good customers that pays its money on time and now the Arab country has not any debt to Iran in the field of gas import.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Tavakkoli pointed to the gas agreement made with Russia and added, “It is hoped that this agreement will be operationalized in the very near future, because, this agreement is one of the most important and strategic contracts in the gas field, so that Iran can be turned into an energy hub in the region.”

MNA