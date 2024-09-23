Iran, Russia hold talks on expanding coop. in N-S Corridor

During the talk, the two sides explored avenues for the expansion of the upcoming cooperation especially in the field of construction operation of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

Iran’s deputy minister of roads and urban development expressed hope that the two countries will witness the growing transit cooperation in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) due to high volume of demand from India.

The chief executive of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways raised the proposal of setting up the joint technical committee between Iranian and Russian railway experts in Tehran and stressed the need to review the border-related problems and Russia’s investment capacities and opportunities in Iran’s rail projects.

The Russian envoy, for his part, emphasized that the relations between Tehran and Moscow will be further expanded in all fields.

Dedov conveyed the warm greetings of CEO of Russian Railway Company to his Iranian counterpart and invited him to visit Russia.

