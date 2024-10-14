Iran’s non-oil exports to Russia rise 12% in 6 months on year

According to the mentioned data, Iran exported 1.3 million tons of commodities worth over $494 million to Russia in the first half of the current Iranian year.

Non-oil exports to the Russian Federation also increased by 20 percent in terms of weight.

The main exported goods to Russia in the first half of this year include bell pepper, polystyrene, and shelled pistachios, which accounted for 5.9 percent, 5.8 percent, and 4.9 percent of the country's total export value, respectively.

In the first half of the current Iranian year, foreign transit through Iran from Russia reached 526,000 tons with a growth of 17 percent, and foreign transit to Russia was 56,000 tons, which decreased by 18 percent.

The Islamic Republic had exported 2.2 million tons of commodities worth $965 million to Russia in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), which also registered a 54-percent increase in weight and a 28-percent rise in value.

The main Iranian products exported to Russia in the previous year were fresh or dried pistachios, ordinary non-expandable polystyrene, fresh kiwi and synthetic fibers, and other types of polyester.

Iran and Russia have been taking serious steps to boost their mutual trade over the past few years.

