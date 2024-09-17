Iran, Russia hold talk to complete N-S transport corridors

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh Malvajerd met and held talks with senior Adviser to the President of Russian Federation Igor Levitin on the completion of construction operation of North-South railway and transportation corridors.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized strengthening the infrastructural cooperation and developing the international transportation routes which plays a key role in improving the regional trade and economic relations.

Levitin, who was previously the Russian Minister of Roads for 8 years, seized this opportunity to congratulate Farzaneh Sadegh Malvajerd as the new roads minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and stressed the need to boost bilateral cooperation in the field of rail transport logistics.

Iran’s roads minister, for her part, emphasized the need for taking maximum use of the existing rail capacities of the two countries.

