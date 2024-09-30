Esteghlal beaten by Al Sadd in 2024–25 ACL Elite

The win takes the Qatari side onto four points from their first two games in the league phase while Iran's Esteghlal remain on three points following their opening round victory over Al Gharafa earlier in the month, Tehran Times reported.

Hosseini punched the ball into his own goal with five minutes remaining in the first half and Afif netted from the penalty spot in the 68th minute after being hauled down by Rouzbeh Cheshmi to put the seal on a comfortable win for the hosts.

Al Sadd will welcome Persepolis FC of Iran for their Matchday Three encounter on Oct. 21 while Esteghlal will host Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr the following day.

MNA