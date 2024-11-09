Persepolis edge Gol Gohar, Sepahan held by Nassaji

Persepolis captain Vahid Amiri was on target in the 52nd minute.

Sepahan were held to a 1-1 draw against struggling Nassaji in Isfahan. Mersad Seyfi scored a long-range goal in the 27th minute at the Fooladshahr Stadium.

Steven Nzonzi headed past home in the injury time.

Sepahan lead the table with 21 points, one point above Persepolis with one game in hands.

In Tehran’s Shar-e Qods Stadium, Esteghlal defeated Mes 1-0. Abolfazl Zamani scored in the ninth minute.

It was Esteghlal’s third win out of 11 matches, helping the Blues move to 10th place.

MNA