Esteghlal edged by Al Nassr at AFC Champions League Elite

The Iranian team Esteghlal narrowly lost to Saudi Al-Nassr at the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday.
For the wealthy Saudi team who has the Portuguese Ronaldo, A. Laporte scored the only goal of the match at the minute of 81.
MNA
TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – Iran's Esteghlal football club lost to Saudi Al-Nassr at the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday.
