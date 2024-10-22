  1. Sports
Oct 22, 2024, 9:46 PM

Esteghlal edged by Al Nassr at AFC Champions League Elite

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – Iran's Esteghlal football club lost to Saudi Al-Nassr at the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday.

For the wealthy Saudi team who has the Portuguese Ronaldo,  A. Laporte scored the only goal of the match at the minute of 81.

