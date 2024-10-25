Introduction ceremony of Esteghlal FC new head coach Mosimane

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – The introduction ceremony for Pitso Mosimane, the new head coach of Tehran-based Esteghlal Football Club (FC) was held at National Football Camp on Friday with the participation of media activists and veterans of the club.

The 60-year-old coach replaced Javad Nekounam, who parted ways with Esteghlal last month. Esteghlal is 12th in the 16-team table with eight points out of seven matches and it is also chasing continental glory in the AFC Champions League Elite after the team finished as runner-up last season.