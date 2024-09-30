Ghalibaf declares Iranian Parl. support for Resistance Front

The Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in a message to Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri stated that the Zionist regime once again exposed its terrorist and criminal nature and its supporters, proving that this regime has no respect for the rights of nations.

He emphasized that history will not forget the sacrifices and efforts of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the path of the liberation of Palestine and the holy city of Quds in confronting the Zionist regime and supporting the oppressed people of Gaza.

Nasrallah's martyrdom will strengthen the determination and motivation of our brothers in the Islamic Resistance of Lebanon to renew allegiance in the path of Resistance and fight against the usurping Zionist regime, Ghalibaf noted.

While announcing his full support for the Lebanese Islamic Resistance Front, the Iranian Parliament Speaker strongly condemned the cowardly and inhumane act of the Zionist regime which faced the passive silence of the international community.

He also said that the liberation of holy Quds which is the first goal of the Islamic Ummah will be realized soon.

