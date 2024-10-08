Iran deterrence power prevents aggression against country

Speaking in an interview on the level of preparedness of the country's executive and military organizations against the security developments in the region, he emphasized that establishment of the sustainable security is the main mission of all organizations in the Islamic Republic.

Since the beginning of the victory of the Islamic revolution, “We have been able to carry out our primary and the most important duty under any circumstances whether during the confronting MKO terrorist groups or eight years of the Iraqi imposed war against Iran (1980-1988) and also other incidents.”

“We have always said that Iran never intends to wage any military action against any country and does not seek to create insecurity anywhere in the world, but the country’s deterrence power has grown so strong that it definitely does not allow aggression against the country,” Ghalibaf emphasized.

Iran will make any country regret a greedy eye against its territorial integrity, he said, adding that Operations ‘True Promise 1- and 2’ are the solid evidence for the said claim, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf added.

