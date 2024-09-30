MNA to hold Intl. Conf. on ‘Gaza Genocide, Global Awakening'

The international Conference on “Narrative of Storm, Gaza Genocide and the Global Awakening” will be hosted by Mehr news agency concurrent with one-year anniversary of Al-Aqsa Storm Operation.

The key speakers of the conference are as follows, Seyyed Mojtaba Abtahi Secretary General of the International Conference for Support of Palestine, Mohammad Mehdi Rahmati CEO of Mehr News Agency (MNA) and Mehr Media Group which includes English-Language daily Tehran Times, Khaled Qaddoumi Representative of Hamas Resistance Movement in Tehran, Nasser Abu Sharif Representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in Iran and Ms. Marziyeh Hashemi Documentarian and Anchor of Press TV Network in Tehran.

The international conference will be held with the participation of reporters and correspondents from Russia’s RIA NOVOSTI news agency, Yemeni-based Al-Masirah News Network, Turkish TRT TV Network, Lebanon’s U News news agency, Palestine Al-Yom (Palestine Today), Iraqi Al-‘Ahd News Network, Afghanistan’s Tamaddon (Civilization) TV network, and Iraq’s Afaq TV network.

Director General of the MNA International Department Mohammad Reza Moradi will be the secretary of the conference.

The international conference will start at 9:00 a.m. and will close at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday October 02 at the following address: Artistic & Cultural Bureau, near Hafez St., Somayyeh Ave., Tehran - Iran.

MNA