Zionist enemy should worry about its future: Araghchi

Abbas Araghchi made the comments after meeting with the representative of Lebanon's Hezbollah in Tehran, where he said that "I have come to Mr. Safiuddin to offer my condolences as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Of course, I offer my condolences first to the Iranian people and then to the people of Lebanon and my friends in Lebanon's Hezbollah."

"We offer our condolences for the loss of the great leader of the resistance, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, but we believe that the blood of Martyr Nasrallah will be even more effective than the presence of this martyr. Our enemies are unaware that our main weapon is the blood of martyrs," he added.

He pointed out that other tools are worldly tools, but what has brought us and Shia to greatness throughout history is the blood of martyrs, which starts with the blood of third Shia Imam Hussein (AS) and continues until the blood of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. "This is not the first time that the leader of Hezbollah is assassinated and martyred by the Zionist regime."

He continued that know what the blood of Martyr Sayyed Abbas Mousavi has done with Lebanon's Hezbollah so far, how much bigger, stronger and more popular Hezbollah has become, and "I am sure that the blood of Martyr Nasrallah will do more than this".

The Iranian foreign minister said that in the future, "We will see that more young people will join the resistance with greater strength, and the Zionist enemies will not be happy that they have struck a blow, but they will be worried about the future that awaits them. The future belongs to resistance."

He stressed that Iran is still the defender of the resistance and will continue on this path and the final victory will be near.

"After the publication of the news of the Zionist regime's attack on Beirut, I immediately appeared in the UN Security Council, which was meeting due to issues related to Gaza, and gave a speech and demanded immediate action by the Security Council, although with the presence of the United States as the biggest supporter of the Zionist regime, it is not up to this council, but we wanted the action of the UN Security Council anyway. "After the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Islamic Republic of Iran again requested that another emergency meeting be held in the UN Security Council, and the consultations are continuing in this regard."

Araghchi added that "I spoke to the UN Secretary General and complained that there is no hope for the Security Council, but this does not relieve your Excellency's responsibility as the UN Secretary General, and you must deal with this crime as the voice of the international community".

"I had an urgent meeting with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in New York and requested that an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Countries be held at the highest level, and he also promised to discuss and consult with the member countries in this regard. We are contacting Islamic countries to organize this summit," he added.

Araghchi continued that on the other hand, "we started our efforts to provide relief to those Lebanese people who have been displaced by these crises".

He pointed out that the international mobilization for this work has been done, the World Red Cross and Iran's Red Crescent arrived and are collecting the necessary facilities, and of course, many facilities are needed.

"Everyone should help, the international community and neighboring countries should also do their duty, and we are organizing these supports," he added.

Regarding his trip to New York and attending the UN General Assembly, he said: "In New York, I had a very good meeting with the foreign ministers of Lebanon, Egypt, and Russia. The confrontation that the Zionist regime has shown and the support that the United States gives to this regime has set it in motion."

Araghchi pointed out that unfortunately, these supports exist and the weapons used by the Zionist regime are mostly American, and they definitely cannot use these weapons without the permission of the United States, and the United States is a definite partner in the crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

MNA/IRN