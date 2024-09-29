"We will show Israeli defeat to the world": Iranian official

Elias Hazrati, Head of the Government Information Council made the comments in an interview with the national TV on Sunday evening.

Hazrati said that the Hezbollah movement is institutionalized in the Lebanese society so that no one can disrupt the continuation of its path.

He said that the Israeli regime and its leader Benjamin Netanyahu have gone wild these days, noting that Hezbollah has so far been able to kick out the Zionist regime out of Lebanon.

"Hezbollah has not used its weapons and it must start now. The Islamic Republic [of Iran] is standing by the people of Lebanon and Hezbollah. We use all our potential and capablities to help Hezbollah and the people of Lebanon. We will show the defeat of Israel to the people of the world. The experience of the past several decades shows that the page will return. This brutality and savagery indicates the defeat of the enemy.

MNA/6241132