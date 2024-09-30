Israeli airstrike hits Beirut Cola area

In a statement on Monday, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) announced that three of its members, including two leaders, have been martyred in the Israeli attack on a residential apartment in Cola, located in Beirut, the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

The members who lost their lives were Mohammed Abdel Aal, Imad Awda, and Abdul Rahman Abdel Aal, the PFLP added.

The PFLP expressed deep pride in their fallen members, emphasizing their commitment to the path of armed resistance.

The group vowed to honor the sacrifices of these leaders and all martyrs of the Palestinian and Arab nations by continuing the fight until the Israeli occupation is eradicated.

In reaction to the terrorist attack by the Zionist regime on a residential area in Beirut and the martyrdom of three members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement called it a dangerous act and aimed at weakening the Resistance forces.

The statement said, "This heinous crime of the occupying forces reflects the dangerous escalation of the ongoing aggression and shows the enemy's insistence on targeting all Resistance forces anywhere, regardless of humanitarian conventions or respecting of civilian lives."

