Where would Hezbollah chief Nasrallah be buried?

The Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the suburbs of Beirut on Friday.

Some Iraqi sources claimed that Nasrallah's body would be transferred to Iraq after the funeral in Beirut to be buried in holy Karbala but Hezbollah officials rejected these speculations.

Sources close to Hezbollah said that there wouldn't be a funeral for Nasrallah in Iraq. They said that the funeral and burial ceremony is set to take place in Lebanon, but the date has not yet been determined.

Since prominent figures are expected to attend the funeral of Nasrallah, this issue will likely be delayed until the security situation improves.

Nevertheless, an Arab media outlet claimed that the funeral ceremony of the late leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah will be held on Monday.

Despite various speculations, what is certain is that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's body will not leave Lebanon. However, the exact time and place of the funeral have not yet been officially announced.

