Thousands demonstrate near US embassy in Iraq

The terrorist attack carried out by the Zionist regime in the Dahieh region of Beirut, with the US green light, resulted in the martyrdom of Nasrallah, and his companions, sparking strong reactions from both Iraqi and international figures.

Accordingly, supporters of the Lebanese Resistance in Iraq gathered outside the US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone to denounce the US collaboration with the Zionist regime, chanting anti-American and anti-Zionist slogans.

The protest took place at the entrance to the Green Zone, where the US embassy and government buildings are located. The protestors condemned the assassination of Nasrallah.

