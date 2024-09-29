Russia reacts to Israeli assassination of Hezbollah chief

Russia calls on Israel to cease fire, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

”We strongly condemn yet another political assassination committed by Israel,” the statement said. “This act of force is fraught with further dramatic consequences for Lebanon and the entire Middle East. Israel could not have been unaware of the danger but proceeded with this step – the killing of Lebanese citizens, which will almost inevitably provoke a new wave of violence.”

“Therefore, the full responsibility for the subsequent escalation lies with them," it added, according to Sputnik.

"We once again urgently call on Israel to immediately cease hostilities. This would stop the bloodshed and create conditions for a political-diplomatic settlement,” the statement argued.

“In the current explosive situation, responsible members of the international community must do everything in their power to prevent the region from descending into a full-scale armed confrontation."

