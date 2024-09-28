  1. Politics
Path of martyr Nasrallah will continue: Houthi

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – "Israeli assassinations of resistance leaders have strengthened resistance fighters determination," according to the Leader of Ansarullah movement in Yemen.

Yemeni Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi delivered a speech on Saturday afternoon after the martyrdom of the Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah was announced. 

Al-Houthi offered condolences to Hezbollah members, his family and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Palestinian nation and all the freedom-seeking nations in the world. 

He further pointed out that the support for Gaza will gain momentum, the Axis of Resistance will become stronger, and the flag of Islam will remain flying high.

