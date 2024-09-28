  1. Politics
Sep 28, 2024, 9:00 PM

IRGC commander:

US involved in Rabid Zionist Dog's crime in Dahieh

US involved in Rabid Zionist Dog's crime in Dahieh

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami offered condolences over Hassan Nasrallah's martyrdom, saying that Washington is an accomplice in the Zionist regime's crimes.

In a statement on Saturday, Major General Salami said that the Rabid Zionist Dog's crime in assassinating Hezbollah commanders and its leader Hassan Nasrallah became possible with the support of the warmongering United States regime and other Western backers of the Zionist regime.

Israeli brutal crime in Beirut showed liberation of al-Quds is round the corner, the IRGC commander further said.

By the grace of God, the definite winner of the battlefield will be Hezbollah and Hamas, his message further read.

MNA

News ID 222060

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News