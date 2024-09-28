US involved in Rabid Zionist Dog's crime in Dahieh

In a statement on Saturday, Major General Salami said that the Rabid Zionist Dog's crime in assassinating Hezbollah commanders and its leader Hassan Nasrallah became possible with the support of the warmongering United States regime and other Western backers of the Zionist regime.

Israeli brutal crime in Beirut showed liberation of al-Quds is round the corner, the IRGC commander further said.

By the grace of God, the definite winner of the battlefield will be Hezbollah and Hamas, his message further read.

