BRICS, SCO to boost independent nations power

He made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Tehran on Monday where he stressed that the exchange of the diplomatic delegation between Iran and Russia will result in the development of interaction and cooperation between the two countries as well as in boosting the cooperation in line with accelerating the implementation of the previously inked agreements between the two sides.

Regional cooperation within the framework of international organizations such as BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will boost the power of the independent countries such as Iran, Russia and China, the Iranian president said.

“We believe that if the important joint projects between Iran and Russia are put into operation, great capabilities and potential will be created in countring the oppressive US sanctions for both countries,” Pezeshkian underlined.

This item is being updated...