Glorious path of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will continue: Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman reacted to martyrdom of the Secretary General of Hezbollah movement, saying that the "glorious path of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will continue."

Nasser Kanani, the spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah.

In a post on his X account, Kan'ani wrote in Farsi that "glorious path of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will continue."

He also cited the verse in the Holy Quran which says "Think not of those who are killed in the Way of Allah as dead. Nay, they are alive, with their Lord, and they have provision."

