Martyr Nasrallah 'unique, unparalleled leader"

The office of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani published a statement on Saturday regarding the terrorist act of the criminal Zionist regime in the martyring Hezbollah Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

With great sorrow, “We were informed of the martyrdom of Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and a number of combatants of the Resistance Movement in Lebanon and dozens of the innocent citizens in the disastrous crime of the Zionist enemy army in the suburbs of Beirut.”

Ayatollah Sistani considered Martyr Nasrallah as a role-model for leadership in recent decades and emphasized that he played a prominent role in the victory over the Zionist occupiers.

Also, he [Martyr Nasrallah] threw his weight behind Iraqis for liberation of their country from ISIL terrorist groups, Ayatollah Sistani said, adding that martyr Nasrallah played a leading role in helping the oppressed people of Palestine.

In this statement, Ayatollah Sistani expressed his condolences to the people of Lebanon and other oppressed nations over this great calamity and great loss, and prayed to the Almighty God to bestow forbearance to the noble nation of Lebanon and his family for this irreparable loss.

Hezbollah secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in the Israeli strike, the Resistance Movement said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

