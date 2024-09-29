  1. World
Several blasts hit Eilat Port

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Media sources reported several explosions in the port of Eilat.

Media sources reported several explosions in the port of Eilat, located in the south of occupied Palestine.

The explosions occurred while no warning sirens went off, according to the reports.

There were no more immediate information.

