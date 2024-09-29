Several blasts hit Eilat Port

Media sources reported several explosions in the port of Eilat, located in the south of occupied Palestine.
The explosions occurred while no warning sirens went off, according to the reports.
There were no more immediate information.
MNA/6239789
TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA)
