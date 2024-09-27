Iraqi Resistance conducts 3 op. against Israeli occupation

This brings the number of operations carried out by the Resistance today to a total of three, AL Mayadeen reported.

Only a few hours earlier, the Iraqi Resistance drone struck a target in the occupied Syrian Golan.

In a statement, the Iraqi Resistance affirmed that the operation came as part of its continued support of the people of Palestine and Lebanon, as well as "in response to the massacres committed by the aggressive entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

The Islamic Resistance reiterated its commitment to "striking the enemy's strongholds with increasing intensity."

SD/