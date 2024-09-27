Hezbollah confirms assassination of senior Cmdr. by Israel

“He was martyred on the path to Al-Quds as a result of a treacherous Israeli assassination operation in the southern suburbs of Beirut,” Hezbollah statement said.

Srour, 51, was reportedly assassinated in Thursday's aggression on the suburbs of Beirut, PressTV reported.

Surur is the latest commander killed by Israel in days of assassinations.

The Israeli military earlier said in a statement its fighter jets “targeted and eliminated” Surur.

It was the fourth attack in a week targeting Hezbollah officials in a densely populated area of southern Beirut.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said in a statement that two people were killed in the attack and 15 wounded, "including a woman in critical condition.”

Lebanon's official National News Agency said "three missiles" targeted "a residential apartment in a 10-storey building."

Srur studied mathematics, a source close to Hezbollah said.

He joined the ranks of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon in 1986, Hezbollah said in a statement.

He participated in many operations of the Islamic Resistance against the Israeli occupation, it added.

“He was one of the key officers in defending against Takfiri attacks on Lebanon's eastern borders and across various Syrian provinces,” the statement said.

Transitioned through various military specializations, Srur took charge of the air force division in the resistance in 2020, it said.

“He led military operations for the Islamic resistance's air force on the Lebanese support front from the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle until his blessed martyrdom,” the Hezbollah statement noted.

The Israeli occupation continues its brutal airstrikes across Lebanon.

Israeli attacks killed 92 people in Lebanon and wounded 153 others over the past 24 hours, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

