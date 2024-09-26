Hezbollah launches missile attack on Israel military complex

In support of the resistant Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and in defense of Lebanon and its nation, the forces of the Islamic Resistance shelled the town of Kiryat Motzkin, Hezbollah said in a statement.

Footage shows a barrage of rockets launched from Lebanon struck Kiryat Shmona.

Hezbollah also said that it targeted Israeli settlement of Kiryat Shmona with volley of Falaq 2 missiles.

In another statement, the Hezbollah movement announced a missile attack on the military industrial complex of the "Rafael" munitions company in the north of Haifa.

The media of the Zionist regime also reported a missile attack on an area in the south of Safad and added that no alarm was sounded during this attack.

The Zionist regime has bombed many areas in the south and east in Lebanon in recent days.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has launched extensive retaliatory strikes deep inside the occupied territories. On Wednesday, the Lebanese Resistance targeted Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv. Ali Hamie, academic and political analyst from south Lebanon, and Saeb Shaath, author, commentator, and West Asia expert from Belfast, are tonight's guests.

