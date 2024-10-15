Iran plans to increase renewables capacity to 50 GW

Abbas Aliabadai said on Monday that the government will provide loans and incentives to households and private sector investors who contribute to the expansion of the renewable sector in Iran.

“We plan to bring the production capacity from the renewable energy (sources) to 50 GW in the next five years,” said the minister while speaking at a conference on energy efficiency in Tehran, PressTV reported.

The minister did not elaborate on the details of the ambitious plan.

The remarks come more than three years after Iran introduced a plan to increase its renewables capacity by nearly 10 times to 10 GW.

