China opposes any violation of Lebanon's sovereignty

China urges all parties and especially Israel to immediately cool the situation and prevent the conflict from expanding or "even getting out of control", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its website, Reuters reported.

China "opposes and condemns all action that harms innocent civilians and opposes any move that exacerbates conflict," the foreign ministry said.

The Israeli regime carried out heavy airstrikes on Beirut's Dahie on Friday, leaving dozens of people killed and injured.

Hezbollah secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was also martyred in the Israeli strike, the Resistance Movement said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

SD/