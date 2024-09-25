IRGC Fatehin Special Unit stages Nabi Akram-3 drill in Tehran

Commander of IRGC’s Fatehin (Conquerors) Unit of Tehran province Mahmoud Hashemi stated that this military exercise was held concurrent with the Sacred Defense Week aimed at promoting the security and defense preparedness of the combatants of brigades of the unit.

This military exercise was held in four sections including dealing with riots and the measures that disturb security.

To deal with the measures that disturb the security of the combatants of Fatehin (Conquerors) Special Unit, they practiced hostage release operations, dealing with suspicious packages and also tackling the terrorist teams, he added.

