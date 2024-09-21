Iran Armed Forces staging massive nationwide military parade

The parade is being held on the occasion of commemorating the 44th anniversary of the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).

It is being held at the venue of the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA), southern Tehran province.

High-ranking state and military officials, as well as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, are attending the ceremony.

The parade ceremony will also be held simultaneously in other provinces of the country.

Shahed 136B, the newest Iran-made drone, was showcased at the armed Forces military parade on Saturday morning. Naval parade in Persian Gulf:

No enemy dares invading Iran's soil: Pezeshkian

Speaking at the beginning of the ceremony, Pezeshkian stressed that no enemy dares to invade Iran's soil.

Today, the strength and deterrence of Iran does not allow any demon to invade our soil, Pezeshkian stressed.

"Today, we strongly announce to the world that in addition to defending our country, with unity and cohesion among Islamic countries, we can maintain our region's peace and security and show our honor and pride to the world," he added.

"With this unity, we can curb the usurper, bloodthirsty, and criminal Israel which has no mercy on women, men, and children. If we have unity and join hands, Israel will not be able to continue its crimes," the Iranian president emphasized.

In the parade, the Army Air Force and the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) along with the pilots of the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army will display their authority in the sky.

In this ceremony, the new military achievements and defense capability of the Iranian Armed Forces will be showcased as well.

This is a developing story...

MP/6231325